Khushi Reveals What Over Protective Dad Boney Kapoor Texted Her Friend Once

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi, who shot for an episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show BFFs With Vogue Season 3, spilled the beans on her rapport with dad Boney Kapoor. IANS reported that when Neha asked her: "Khushi, you're 18. I'm curious to know what sort of trouble you get into?", the Kapoor girl revealed Boney Kapoor has set a curfew time for her and that he once texted a friend of Khushi's asking for proof that they are together. "Curfew! Where am I? Who am I with? Once my dad sent a message to my friend saying, 'Hey beta! Send a photo of you and Khushi'," Khushi said, IANS reported quoting a statement.

Meanwhile, when Neha asked if Khushi Kapoor's family is okay with her dating life, she said: "I think dad is open to the idea of me having a potential boyfriend." When asked about a possible Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor said that when that happens, it will be a Karan Johar movie and that Boney Kapoor will be the one to zero in on her co-star, reported IANS.

Earlier on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor revealed that Khushi being the youngest of Boney Kapoor's four children, is clearly his favourite. Even Anshula had revealed Boney Kapoor favours Khushi over others in one of her Instagram stories. Janhvi and Khushi are the filmmaker's daughters with Sridevi while Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie. On Karan Johar's show, the brother-sister duo revealed they have hilarious conversations on a WhatsApp group called "Dad's Kids."

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, merely months after Sridevi's death. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor will be studying films at New York Film Academy and leave for the US soon.

(with IANS inputs)

