Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor's Stylenama Is Off The Charts. See Pics

Janhvi and Khushi on the sets of BFFs With Vogue.

Neha Dhupia is all set to host sister duo Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor in an upcoming episode of BFFs With Vogue. Pictures of Janhvi and Khushi, looking uber-glam, from the sets of the show have taken over the Internet. For Janhvi, who debuted in Bollywood with 2018 film Dhadak, it may be another talk show (remember, she's also appeared on Koffee With Karan?) but it'll be Khushi's first full-fledged public appearance. Not much is known about Khushi's plans about joining Bollywood. Janhvi looked chic in a Versace tee paired with a Madison skirt. Khushi Also scores high on our fashion-metre.

Janhvi and Khushi are daughters of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula are the children of Boney Kaooor and his first wife Mona Shourie. On social media, Janhvi Kapoor frequently posts throwback pictures of Khushi like only an elder sibling can. Here are a few posts:

Janhvi kapoor debuted in Shashank Khaitan-directed Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was produced by Karan Johar. Dhadak opened to mixed reviews and it performed fairly well at the box office too.

As of now, Janhvi is working on the biopic on Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was one of India's first female combat aviators. The film is being made under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Janhvi has also signed up for Takht, which will be directed by Karan Johar.