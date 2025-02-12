Khushi Kapoor To Big Sister Janhvi: "I Wore Your Shorts, Will Keep Them Back"

Khushi Kapoor's latest Instagram entry will surely melt your hearts. Khushi Kapoor shared a bunch of cosy pictures that are synonymous with home. She also shared a special message for sister Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi shared a mirror-selfie of herself and wrote,"Home.@janhvikapoor sorry I wore your shorts I will keep them back."

Khushi's carousel post also featured an appreciation post for Loveyapa (a bouquet of roses) and glimpses of her pet-pooch (dogs).

Take a look at the post here:

Ahead of the release of Loveyapa, Janhvi Kapoor shared a fun-filled post for her younger sister Khushi. In the carousel post, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a customized t-shirt with Loveyapa written over it. The sisters can be seen posing adorably for the cameras.

Janhvi Kapoor's caption caught the Internet's attention. She first wrote how she feels proud of Khushi's achievements.

"My khushu is bringing romcoms. so proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness," wrote Janhvi.

"#Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of but maybe that's just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!", she added.

There's more to it. Before signing off, Janhvi Kapoor added a punch and wrote, "PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases."

Responding to the post, Khushi Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "I lovee Yapa youuu." Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor shared a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments section.

Khushi Kapoor made her debut with the Netflix film The Archies (2023). She made her theatrical debut with Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan.