<i>Loveyapa</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan's Film Earns Less Than A Crore

Loveyapa, featuring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, performed low at the box office on its first Tuesday. The romantic comedy amassed Rs 50 lakh at the ticket window on Day 5, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 5.60 crore.

Loveyapa had an "overall 8.26% Hindi occupancy" rate on February 11, added the report.

Besides the lead pair, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan and Grusha Kapoor play important roles in Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.

Loveyapa centres around a young couple whose relationship is put to the test by the girl's skeptical father. He asks her daughter [Khushi Kapoor] and the man [Junaid Khan] she loves to swap their phones for 24 hours before they decide to get married. Soon, starts a comedy of errors with modern-day problems cropping up.

The original Tamil version, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, impressed cine buffs and critics. Made on a budget of Rs 6 crore, it earned Rs 83.55 crore worldwide. Comparatively, Loveyapa was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.

Prior to Loveyapa's premiere, Karan Johar attended the film's special screening. Sharing his review on Instagram, the filmmaker-producer gave a shout-out to Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan.

An excerpt of what KJO wrote was, “Drum roll for 2025 first love story success story… Loveyapa talks to the Tech and App-obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision. It's what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!! You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble ) and root for the magical and endearing leads Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor … I can happily watch the film again.”

Loveyapa marks Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debut. Junaid, the son of Aamir Khan first stepped into the entertainment industry with the Netflix film Maharaj. Meanwhile, Khushi, daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi, made her OTT debut with The Archies.