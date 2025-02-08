<i>Loveyapa</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Khushi Kapoor-Junaid Khan's Film Off To A (Very) Slow Start

Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, hit theatres on Friday. After making their OTT debuts, Loveyapa marks the duo's first theatrical release. Directed by Advait Chandan, the romantic comedy opened to Rs 1.25 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.

The film's opening day saw an overall occupancy of just 9.56% across approximately 2,300 shows in India, including 404 shows in Mumbai and 589 shows in the National Capital Region.

A remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today, Loveyapa opened to mixed reviews on February 7. It faced stiff competition from Himesh Reshammiya's action film Badass Ravikumar, which had a stronger opening, grossing Rs 2.75 crore across 2,200 shows nationwide.

Alongside Khushi and Junaid, Loveyapa also stars Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Mandan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yusus Khan, Yuktam Kholsa and Kunj Anand.

The story of Loveyapa revolves around a young couple who are asked by the girl's sceptical father to swap phones for 24 hours before their marriage. The original Tamil version, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, was well-received by both critics and audiences, earning Rs 83.55 crore worldwide from a budget of Rs 6 crore. In contrast, the budget for the Hindi remake is reportedly around Rs 60 crore.