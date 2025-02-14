<i>Loveyapa</i> Day 7 Box Office Collection: Junaid Khan's Film Is Yet To Cross Rs 10 Crore

Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's theatrical debut, arrived on the big screens on February 7. On Day 7, the film minted Rs 35 lakhs at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk.



With this, the total box office collection of Loveyapa stands at Rs 6.50 crore. The movie witnessed an overall 8.53% Hindi occupancy rate on its first Thursday, February 13, added the report.



Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, sheds light on modern-day relationship challenges. The story is about a young couple who exchange their phones for one day, upon the instruction of the girl's father, to test their bond before marriage. Soon, secrets are spilled and hidden stories are unveiled, leading to comedy, drama and chaos.

Besides Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, Loveyapa also features Ashutosh Rana, Devishi Madaan, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda and Tanvika Parlikar in key roles.



During Loveyapa's promotions, Junaid Khan revealed having one “complaint” about his co-star Khushi Kapoor.



He said, “I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 am, she reaches sets at 5:30 am. She always arrives early while I always come on time.”



Khushi Kapoor had the perfect explanation for Junaid Khan's claim. She revealed, “I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hair stylist and make-up team always message me not to come before them. It is a habit that I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set.”



Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi, made her showbiz debut with The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar the 2023 Netflix film was based on The Archies comics. Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Agastya Nanda were part of the project as well.



Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan forayed into the OTT sphere with the Netflix crime-drama Maharaj.