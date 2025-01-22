Junaid Khan Has "One Complaint From Khushi" After Working Together In <i>Loveyapa</i>. Find Out What

After Maharaj on OTT, Junaid Khan is all set to make his theatrical debut with Loveyapa, opposite Khushi Kapoor. As the actors are busy promoting the film, Junaid opened up about the one habit of Khushi that he found quite annoying while working with her.

"I have one complaint from Khushi Ji," he said.

"Like I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 am, she reaches sets at 5:30 am. She always arrives early while I always come on time," he added.

While this was hilarious, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the sets early.

"I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hair stylist and make-up team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit which I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the sets."

Loveyapa, which is set to release in theatres on February 7, is directed by Advait Chandan. The film also features Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Swati Verma among others

