<i>Loveyapa</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan's Film Inches Towards Rs 7 Crore

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa opened in the theatres on February 7. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, showed progress at the box office on its first Wednesday.

On Day 6, Loveyapa minted Rs 60 lakh at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the romantic comedy now stands at Rs 6.25 crore. The movie witnessed a Hindi occupancy rate of 9.33% on February 12, added the report.

Based on the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, Loveyapa is about a young couple whose relationship faces challenges after they swap each other's phones for 24 hours. Besides the leading duo, the movie also features Ashutosh Rana, Devishi Madaan, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda and Tanvika Parlikar in crucial roles.

On Loveyapa's release day, Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina gave the sweetest shoutout to the actress. Vedang dropped a picture of Khushi on his Instagram Stories. Wrapped in a shawl, Khushi looked adorable making a goofy face.

Vedang Raina's side note read, “Loveyapa day tomorrow. A must-watch."

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2025-02/ lu2aiuq_khushi-_625x300_07_ February_25.jpg

Prior to that, Janhvi Kapoor turned cheerleader for her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. She shared a carousel of pictures with her “Khushu” on Instagram. Major highlight: Janhvi wearing a customised black T-shirt with the words Loveyapa written on it. Khushi and Janhvi's sibling revelry stole the show in the photos.

Heaping praise on Khushi's dedication and hard work, Janhvi wrote, “My khushu is bringing romcoms. So proud of you khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness.”

Janhvi added, “Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of but maybe that's just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!"

On a concluding note, Janhvi said, “PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases."

Loveyapa marks Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's theatrical debut. Khushi made her OTT debut with The Archies. Meanwhile, Junaid impressed fans with the Netflix show Maharaj.