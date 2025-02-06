Junaid Khan Exclusive: "Dad Had To Like <i>Loveyapa</i> To Come To The Trailer Launch," Says Aamir Khan's Son

37 years ago, Aamir Khan charmed the audience as the quintessential 90s chocolate boy, in his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

Fast forward to 2024, and his son Junaid Khan took his first step into the movies, with Maharaj, which released on June 21, 2024. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh in key roles.

Junaid has his second film Loveyapa releasing on February 7, 2025, and it is a stark contrast to his intense character in Maharaj.

From A Historical Drama To A Rom-Com

Maharaj was a historical drama where Junaid Khan played the role of a journalist who questions the unacceptable intentions of a religious leader, in his article.

In Loveyapa, Junaid makes his way out of the web of comfort, and dons the garb of a typical Gen Z guy — reckless and thriving in chaos.

But was the switch easy?

Junaid tells NDTV in an exclusive interview, "Actually, we shot Maharaj in 2021. It took some time for the film to release because it was peak Covid and Yash Raj had a backlog of 5-6 films ready. So, I think there was a considerable gap for me to slip out of a story that sensitive and prep for another film, diametrically opposite in genre."

Love For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

One of the most debatable topics in a gang of Bollywood buffs these days is how much we miss films like Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Dil Chahta Hai (2001).

Junaid Khan's Loveyapa has all the mushy ingredients of a rom-com in place — the PDA, the lovey-dovey texts (quite literally), foot-tapping songs, and a cute couple in the middle of it.

Upon highlighting the wistfulness that consumes millennials who want the magic and simplicity of old-school romance back, Junaid reveals that they still exist.

Junaid says, "Oh, I love romance. The last film that I went to a theatre to watch was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, absolutely loved it."

But will the quirky storyline of Loveyapa have the same mass appeal?

The actor says, "I think the premise of Loveyapa got me. To explore romance in the age of cell phones and social media. The Internet amplifies everything, and that is where the USP of Loveyapa lies."

Non-negotiable Factors To Date Junaid Khan

Loveyapa's trailer gave ample evidence of Junaid's character Gucci getting entangled in his relationship with Baani (Khushi Kapoor), in a pool of lies, deceit, and secrets.

But what are the dos and don'ts that one has to remember if they were to date Junaid for real?

The actor chuckles, "Trust and communication are important. In the long run, a sense of humour is paramount. And, respect takes the relationship a long way."

Will Junaid Star In An Aamir Khan Film Remake?

Aamir Khan at his peak has given us some of the most memorable rom-coms of the 90s — namely Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Rangeela (1995), and Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

Junaid shares if he has a favourite, and would like to be a part of it, if a remake is considered.

He says, "I have lots of favourites. But the thing with remakes is, the director should have a reason why he wants to tell the story from a new lens."

Junaid adds, "Also my dad and I look very different physically. Our build and everything is different. So I think from that perspective also, it is difficult for me to imagine [being in a remake]."

"Dancing Is The Most Difficult Part"

Junaid's honesty makes him confess that if there is anything in his two films that truly tested him, it was dancing.

Recalling his rehearsals for Maharaj, he says, "In Maharaj, for the Holi song we had rehearsed for 10 weeks, 4 hours a day, six days a week. But in Loveyapa, it's only just the hookstep which is simple to do. I think in that way, Loveyapa has still been easier."

While on the subject of dancing skills, he reveals the three things he would love to imbibe from his co-star Khushi Kapoor, other than her talent.

Junaid says, "I think she's always on set way too early, maybe that. Then her clarity of thought and communicating without saying much. She will also, always have your back."

Reacting To Trolls

Ever since the title track of Loveyapa dropped, social media trolls have been relentless, dissing Junaid for a series of things.

Junaid, though not on social media, is aware of the boon and bane of it.

Has he mastered the art of being ignorant of all the white noise around?

Junaid says, "Every time is a different time. It takes consistency and hard work to build a relationship with your audience. So, I think, technically, five years down the line, it should get easier. I can only hope that I keep getting opportunities to work in films and stories that connect with me and the audience."

On Aamir Khan's Verdict On Maharaj and Loveyapa

Getting constantly rebuked for being a star kid is a pattern that is hard to evade today.

Aamir Khan has been promoting Loveyapa by being present at the trailer launch and hosting multiple celebrity screenings in the last few days — from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attending it.

Speaking about his father being a part of the trailer launch, Junaid laughs and says that Aamir Khan had to like Loveyapa to be a part of it.

"It's not like I asked him to come to the trailer launch, he wanted to," Junaid shares.

However, Aamir was not that visible in public during the release of Junaid's debut film, Maharaj.

Was it a conscious decision?

Junaid answers, "I don't know if it was a conscious decision, but I think he also felt that Maharaj should be handled sensitively. He had seen the film earlier and liked it quite a bit. It just had to be handled in a certain way."

Loveyapa is not your ordinary love story, Junaid reaffirms. It is the complete opposite of what you expect, as the title track itself says — "Nikla tha love karne, loveyapa ho gaya!"