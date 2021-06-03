Khatron Ke Khiladi: Divyanka Tripathi And Arjun Bijlani Show How To 'Pause And Pose' In Style. See Pic

Divyanka Tripathi shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @divyankatripathi)

Divyanka Tripathi, who is popular for her role in TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Divyanka flew to Cape Town, South Africa to participate in the show along with many other celebrities earlier in May. While the shoot is yet to begin, she has been making memories in the port city these days. Her Instagram handle says it all. On Thursday, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a new picture of herself from her Cape Town diaries on the platform. The picture also features her co-contestant Arjun Bijlani. Both the actors are posing in the middle of the road.

In the picture, Divyanka and Arjun are twinning in their casual outfits. While the actress is sporting a black top and green camouflage cargo pants, Arjun is wearing a black graphic T-shirt and light olive-green joggers. Divyanka is smiling in the frame and Arjun is giving an intense look.

In her caption, Divyanka wrote, "Pause and pose."

Recently, Divyanka posted a few pictures of herself on the platform in which she can be seen posing against the backdrop of fighter planes. The actress is wearing the same black and green outfit in these pictures. In her caption, the actress wrote, "Uncaged metal birds."

We also found some more pictures of Divyanka in which she is sporting the same outfit. The pictures also feature actress Anushka Sen. In her caption, she wrote, "#MilitaryTwinning." See Divyanka's post here.

In terms of work, Divyanka Tripathi has acted in several TV shows like Kasamh Se, Intezaar, Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Diya Aur Baati Hum. She is best known for her lead role as Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka is married to his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya. The couple got married in 2016.

Meanwhile, apart from Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani, celebrities like Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Aastha Gill will also perform stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi: 11.