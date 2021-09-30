Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Shweta Tiwari Hospitalized Due To Weakness, May Be Discharged Soon: Report

A recent photo of Shweta Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari, who was recently seen on reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has reportedly been hospitalized after she didn't get enough rest because of her busy work schedule, reported The Indian Express, adding that she will be discharged soon. "The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change," read a statement by the actress' team, reported The Indian Express. As per the report, the team has also assured that Shweta Tiwari is recovering well and is expected to return home soon. Shweta Tripathi was in Cape Town, South Africa, for most of the summer, shooting for the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She returned to India in June and was busy promoting the finale of the reality show, won by actor Arjun Bijlani, last week.

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, with whom she has a son named Reyansh, wished the actress a speedy recovery in an Instagram post on Wednesday night. He wrote that even though he doesn't share a good relation with her and that they are currently fighting over the custody of their son, he still prays to God for Shweta's speedy recovery. Read his post here.

In terms of work, Shweta Tiwari is best-known for playing the role of Prerna Basu in the first installment of Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 4 and she was the winner of the season. She also starred recently in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.