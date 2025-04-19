<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Off To A Slow Start, Earns In Single Digits

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday's historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, released in theatres on Friday.

The film collected Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Theatre occupancy averaged around 20% on Friday, with attendance gradually increasing from morning (12.67%) to night shows (27.80%).

The film, made reportedly on a budget of Rs 150 crore, stars Akshay Kumar as legendary lawyer C. Sankaran Nair and explores the untold story behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The incident, which occurred on April 13, 1919, during the festival of Baisakhi in Amritsar, is considered one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history.

Thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr. Satyapal and Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew.

British officer Brigadier General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to open fire on the unarmed crowd without warning.

According to the Ministry of Culture, 1,650 rounds were fired, and the shooting stopped only when the ammunition ran out. While British records stated 291 people died, Indian estimates suggest over 500 casualties.

Kesari 2 follows the 2019 film Kesari, which depicted the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen. The first film starred Parineeti Chopra in a key role.