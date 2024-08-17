Kerala State Film Awards 2024: <i>Aadujeevitham</i> Secures 9 Awards, Prithviraj Sukumaran Wins Big

The winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2024 were announced on Friday, August 16. Over 160 films submitted in 2023 were considered for the various awards. As per an Indian Express report, the jury was headed by film director and screenwriter Sudhir Mishra, with cinematographer Alagappan N, actor-filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, music composer Sreevalsan J Menon and director Priyanandanan TR also on the panel. Aadujeevitham was the big winner at the Kerala State Film Awards, taking home nine prizes. Here's the full list of winners:

1. Best Film – Kaathal The Core

2. Best Actress – Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Beena R Chandran (Thadavu)

3. Best Actor – Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham)

4. Best Director – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

5. Best Second Film – Iratta (Rohit MG Krishnan)

6. Best Debutant – Fazil Razak (Thadavu)

7. Best Popular Film – Aadujeevitham

8. Best Sound Design – Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Radhakrishnan (Ullozhukku)

9. Special Jury Actor – Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal), KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham), Krishnan

10. Special Award to Outstanding Brilliance in any aspect of cinematic art – Gaganachari

11. Special Jury award for women/transgender people – Director Shalini Ushadevi (Ennennum)

12. Best VFX – Andrew d Cruz, Vishak Babu (2018)

13. Best Dance Choreographer – Jishnu (Sulekha Manzil)

14. Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Sumangala – Jananam 1947, Pranayam Thodarunnu

15. Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Roshan Mathew – Ullozhukku, Valatty

16. Best Costume – Femina Jabbar – O Baby

17. Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady (Aadujeevitham)

18. Best processing lab/colorist – Vaishal, Shiva Ganesh (Aadujeevitham)

19. Best Sound Mixing – Resul Pookutty, Sharat Mohan (Aadujeevitham)

20. Best Sync Sound – Shameer Ahmed (O Baby)

21. Best Production Design – Mohandas (2018)

22. Best Playback Singer (Female) – Ann Amy (Thinkal Poovil – Pachuvum Albutha Vilakkum)

23. Best Playback Singer (Male) – Vidyadharan Master (Jananam 1947, Pranayam Thodarunnu)

24. Best Editing – Sangeeth Prathap (Little Miss Rawther)

25. Best Background Music – Matthews Pulikkal (Kaathal – The Core)

26. Best Songs – Justin Varghese (Chaver)

27. Best Lyrics – Harish Mohanan (Chenthaamara Poovil – Chaaver)

28. Best Adapted Screenplay – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

29. Best Original Screenplay – Rohith MG Krishnan (Iratta)

30. Best Cinematography – Sunil KS (Aadujeevitham)

31. Best Story – Kaathal The Core

32. Best Child Actor (Female) – Thennal Abhilash – Sesham Mikeil Fathima

33. Best Child Actor (Male) – Avirth Menon – Pachuvum Albhutha Vilakkum

34. Best Character Artist (Female) – Sreeshma Chandran (Pombalai Urimai)

35. Best Character Artist (Male) – Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam)