AR Rahman Earns Two HMMA 2024 Nominations For Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam Movie <i>Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life</i>

It is another international feat for AR Rahman as he earns two nominations for Hollywood Music in Media Awards 2024 for the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. Up first, the 'Song-Feature Film' category for the track Periyone from the film. The next nomination is for the background score by Rahman under the 'Score-Independent Film (Foreign Language)' category. Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, the film is based on a 2008 novel, titled Aadujeevitham, by Benyamin. The makers of the movie announced the nominations with an Instagram post.

"2024 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) Nominee. We are thrilled to announce that Aadujeevitham - The Goatlife, has received a nomination for Best Song in a Feature Film at the 2024 HMMAs!" the caption read.

Elaborating on the nominations, the post further read, "The song "Periyone", composed by A.R. Rahman and Rafeeq Ahamed, and performed by Jithin Raj has captivated audiences and critics alike. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and grateful for the incredible talent involved in bringing this powerful piece to life."

The awards is organised by the Hollywood Music in Media Academy to honour original music across all walks of visual media, like film, TV, video games, trailers, commercials, documentaries, special programs, and more.

To be held on November 20, 2024, in Los Angeles, this year's HMMA nominations include the who's who of pop music, like Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Pharrell Williams, and renowned composers like Hans Zimmer, Harry Gregson-Williams, Kris Bowers, and the music duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.