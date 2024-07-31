Prithviraj Sukumaran's Birthday Wish For Wife Supriya: "Let's Take On The World Together"

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a special birthday wish for his wife Supriya Menon on Wednesday. The actor posted a beautiful photo of Supriya from one of their holiday albums. The note attached to the pic read, "Happy birthday, partner. To love and adventure in 2019 and beyond. To you for pursuing our aspirations for another year. Let's take on the world together for another year! I cherish you! Supriya Menon.” Replying to the post, Supriya dropped a bunch of red hearts in the comments.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon, a former BBC World reporter, got married in April 2011. The couple embraced parenthood, three years later, in 2014. Earlier this year, Prithviraj and Supriya celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. Prithviraj shared a loved-up photo with his wife on Instagram and wrote, "Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on tougher battles, can't wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come!"

Supriya Menon also dropped a loved-up post on Instagram. Sharing an image of herself and Prithviraj Sukumaran, she wrote, "13 years with you! Wow! From being kids when we met to now being parents of a wonderful little girl! How far we have walked together on this road that's been rocky many a time! And yet here we are! Happy 13th anniversary, Prithviraj Sukumaran. To many more years together where we push each other to achieve our dreams and live our best lives."

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Aadujeevitham. Directed by Blessy, the film was released in April.