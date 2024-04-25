Prithviraj Shares Loved-Up Wedding Anniversary Post For Wife Supriya Menon

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: therealprithvi)

Superstar Prithviraj is a man of many talents. In addition to being an actor-singer, he is also a director, producer and distributor of films. But the hat he wears best is that of a doting father and husband. Proving this yet again is his latest Instagram post – an anniversary wish dedicated to his wife, producer Supriya Menon. Sharing a loved-up image of the couple, the actor wrote: “Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on tougher battles, can't wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come,” with heart emojis.

Several fans of the couple wished them in the comments section.

Supriya Menon too reciprocated the gesture by sharing a mushy post on Instagram. Sharing a selfie of the couple seated in what appears to be a flight, the producer wrote: “13 years with you! Wow! From being kids when we met to now being parents of a wonderful little girl! How far we have walked together on this road that's been rocky many a time! And yet here we are! Happy 13th-anniversary @therealprithvi. To many more years together where we push each other to achieve our dreams & live our best lives!” with heart and kiss emojis.

Last month, ahead of the release of Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham, Supriya shared a post cheering for her husband. Praising his tremendous hard work and stellar performance, she wrote: “What do you call a 16-year journey that's culminating tomorrow? I've known @therealprithvi since 2006 November and been married to him since 2011. I have seen him thru many many films. But nothing like this ever before. I've seen you thru the crazy fasting days where you've been Hangry constantly, watch you drop weight, feel too tired and weak. When the whole world was together during covid, we were apart, talking thru patchy internet during the few precious seconds when you had enough bandwidth in the desert camp. The missed opportunities in various other languages due to this one film. Thru it all you maintained focus; this was the journey you chose to undertake for the sake of art and all that it stood for you. Along with @blessyofficial and all the others you took this journey featuring mind, body and spirit to embody the life of one man on screen. As all your efforts draw to a fruition tomorrow (28th March) I have only one thing to say, the dedication that you show is unparalleled and unmatched in my eyes. And I wish you all the success and love from the people at large who watch this beautiful piece of art. You always are The G.O.A.T in my eyes! #Aadujeevitham#Prithviraj#Thegoatlife.”

Prithviraj replied with heart emojis.

Prithviraj will be seen next in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.