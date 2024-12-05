Keerthy Suresh To Marry Antony Thattil On This Date. Wedding Invite Goes Viral

Celebrity wedding alert. It's none other than Keerthy Suresh. The actress will soon marry her long-time partner, businessman Antony Thattil. Now, the couple's wedding invitation card has been leaked on X (formerly Twitter). As per the details on the card, the ceremony will take place on December 12. The note, written by Keerthy's parents G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh on the card, read, “Keerthy Antony WEDDING CEREMONY 12 December 2024. It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love G Suresh Kumar & Menaka Suresh Kumar.”

???? Wedding bells are ringing! ???? #KeerthySuresh & #Antony's love story reaches its beautiful destination on Dec 12th! ❤️



Stay tuned for every enchanting detail! #KeerthyAntonyWedding pic.twitter.com/ySARSVkHBD — KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) December 4, 2024

Last month, Keerthy Suresh visited the Tirupati temple. During an interaction with the reporters, the actress announced that she revealed that she will be marrying Antony Thattil in December. "I am getting married next month. That is why I came for the darshan of Srivaru. The wedding will take place in Goa,” said Keerthy. Here's the video of the same posted on Instagram by a fan page.

Keerthy Suresh made her relationship with Antony Thattil official by sharing a sweet picture on Instagram. The snap was a throwback gem from Diwali. "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been Antony x Keerthy (Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis),” read Keerthy's adorable caption.

Workwise, Keerthy Suresh is ready to step into the world of Bollywood with Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the action-entertainer also features Varun Dhawan. Baby John will premiere in the theatres on December 25.