<i>Baby John</i> Song <i>Nain Matakka</i>: Varun Dhawan And Keerthy Suresh Set The Dance Floor On Fire

The first song from Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's Baby John is out now, and it's a full-fledged dance number. Titled Nain Matakka, the song showcases the duo dancing their hearts out to its fast-paced beats. From the very beginning, Varun delivers energetic dance moves, while Keerthy's captivating presence adds an extra layer of entertainment to the music video. Additionally, fans can catch a special appearance by Diljit Dosanjh in the video. Written by Irshad Kamil, Nain Matakka is sung by Diljit and Dhee, with music composed by Thaman S.

A day before the release of Nain Matakka, Varun Dhawan shared a fun video with Keerthy Suresh and Diljit Dosanjh. The video begins with the trio grooving to the catchy beats of the song. Diljit, in Punjabi, says, “Where are you going? Our song is coming tomorrow.” Keerthy then chimes in, “No, but there was an announcement,” to which Varun adds, “We are coming tomorrow, keep cool, see you tomorrow.” The caption on the post read, “NAIN MATTAKA out tomorrow. Baby John, good vibes only.”

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is a remake of the 2016 Tamil action thriller Theri. Varun Dhawan plays the role of a police officer and single father. The film's cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Earlier, the makers released an intense poster of the project, featuring Varun in a rugged avatar. His look, complemented by a freshly groomed beard and long hair, was much loved by fans. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Good vibes guaranteed with this Baby John Taster Cut, out tomorrow.”

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions. The film is set to hit theatres on December 25.