The Jawan Effect: Keerthy Suresh Grooves To Chaleya With Atlee's Wife Priya

Keerthy shared the video. (Courtesy: KeerthySuresh)

Jawan fever has gripped the nation and how. As Shah Rukh Khan's movie has the cast from the Tamil and Hindi film industries, celebs across the languages joined the fest. The latest one is Keerthy Suresh. The actor shared an Instagram reel on Wednesday. In the reel, Keerthy can be seen doing the hook steps of the Jawan song Chaleya. Keerthy can be seen matching steps with Priya, wife of director Atlee. There's more to it. While the two women are performing to the song, Atlee can be seen loitering in the background. At the end of the video, Atlee comes to the front with his pet dog. When Keerthy cuddles the dog, it makes a gesture. Keerthy shouts in panic while Priya laughs out loud. Sharing the reel, Keerthy wrote in the caption, "Just for fun! Don't miss the end (Sometimes I just get too excited)." Varun Dhawan dropped a heart emoji on the post. Sanya Malhotra, who plays a pivotal character in Jawan, wrote in the caption, "And the end."

Take a look at the post here:

A day before Jawan hit the theatres, Keerthy Suresh wrote an adorable post for Atlee and the composer of the movie Anirudh. Keerthy shared two pictures on her feed. In one picture, she is accompanied by Atlee and Priya. In another, Keerthy can be seen posing in front of a decorated Jawan sign. Keerthy wrote in the caption, "Tomorrow is a very special day because the world is going to witness your magic machi! @atlee47 My excitement is at its peak for all you nanbas @anirudhofficial @priyaatlee @dop_gkvishnu It is going to be a treat to watch King Khan @iamsrk in this new avatar! We all are waiting to be blown away by your performance sir! Wishing you guys the best and sending all my love to team #JawanREADY CHIEF!!!!"

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Jawan entered the ₹ 300 crore club on Tuesday. The total earnings of the movie (Hindi version) are ₹ 306.58 crore. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"

Keerthy Suresh is popular for movies like Ring Master, Mahanati, Miss India, Dasara, to name a few.