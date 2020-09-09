Keeping Up With The Kardashians To End After 14 Years. Kim Kardashian Reveals When The Final Season Will Air

A poster of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (courtesy: kimkardashian)

Sorry folks, you won't be able to keep up with the Kardashians anymore. On Tuesday night, Kim Kardashian, the star of the show, shared a lengthy post on social media, in which she stated that the show is about to end after 14 years and 20 seasons. She also revealed that the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air in 2020. In a post addressed to her fans, Kim Kardashian wrote: "To our amazing fans, it is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians." She added, "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a one of a kind reality show, which first premiered in October 2007 on cable network E! and was a huge hit with the masses. It was produced by Ryan Seacrest and made global stars of Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian, who has over 188 million followers on Instagram, added in her note: "Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians was a life-changing affair for the Kardashian sisters, and especially Kim and she did not forget to mention that in her post. Kim wrote: "Without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With love and gratitude."

The idea of creating a reality show first originated in 2006 when matriarch Kris Jenner wanted to appear with her family on TV together. Keeping Up With The Kardashians explored all the facets of the Kardashian-Jenner clan - the good, the bad, the ugly and obviously, the flashy. The stars exposed their lives on the show for 14 years.