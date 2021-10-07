Keeping Up With Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Social Media PDA

Malaika Arora photographed with Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor frequently trend for their Instagram exchanges and we simply love it when that happens. Malaika Arora spotted boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in an advert and so she took a picture of it and posted on her Instagram story. Malaika Arora dropped a fire emoji and she wrote "too hot." Arjun Kapoor acknowledged that by re-sharing Malaika Arora's Instagram story on his profile and he dropped a heart emoji along with it. Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies a few months ago.

See Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Earlier this year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson recently. Last year, he featured in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.