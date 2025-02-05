<i>KBC 16</i> Contestant Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Beautiful; Amitabh Bachchan Reacts

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is currently celebrating Junior's Week.

In a recent episode, a participant named Pranusha Thamke had a wholesome interaction with the host Amitabh Bachchan, and spoke about his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai.

The contestant praised Aishwarya Rai's beauty and asked the veteran actor to share some beauty tips as well.

Pranusha said, “Sir, Aishwarya Rai bahut khoobsurat hain (Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is beautiful)." To which, Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Haan, hum jaante hain (Yes, I know)."

She continued, "Khoobsurati jatane ke liye shabd kam pad jaaye, itni khoobsurat hain. Sir aap toh unke saath hi rehte hain, koi tips batao khoobsurati ke. (Words fall short to describe her beauty. She is so beautiful. Sir, you live with her, please tell me some beauty tips)."

Amitabh Bachchan responded, “Dekhiye, ek baat bataye aapko. Chehre ki khoobsurati, woh kuch salon mein mit jaayegi, lekin aapke dil ki khoobsurati, woh sab se ahem rehti hai (Look, let me tell you one thing. The beauty of your face will fade away in a few years, but the beauty of your heart is the most important thing)."

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai got married to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, in April 2007. The couple are parents to their daughter — Aaradhya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have also collaborated on several projects, including Mohabbatein, Khakee, and Sarkar.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan.

Next, Senior Bachchan will be a part of Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84.