Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Amitabh Bachchan Was Amazed With This Contestant's Dreams And Aspirations KBC 9: Big B was quite impressed with contestant Sayeed Asma

Highlights Sayeed Asma took home Rs 12,50,000 Amitabh Bachchan was impressed with Asma's aspirations Manish Ratn will play in Wednesday's episode



Smoothly and wisely, Asma won Rs 1,60,000 and crossed the pehla pdaav. Asma shared that her mother calls her Makar, which means respect. On the question, worth Rs 6,40,000 Asma took the help of her joridaar Rajinder Singh and answered the question right. Asma also shared a very interesting thing, which was about a GK WatsApp group.



By answering the question, which was - Which of the monuments was not built in memory of a spouse, Asma won Rs 12,50,000. Asma had used all lifelines till then and didn't know the answer to the next question. Sayeeda Asma quit the show and took home Rs 12,50,000 and made her mother proud.



How many questions out of these, were you able to answer today?



Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage, is performed in which of these Islamic months?



Which of these film directors has not been credited as a music composer in films?



Which fort in Rajasthan is also known as 'Sonar Quila' or 'The Golden Fort'?



Through which of these mountain ranges is India's longest railway tunnel constructed?



Which of the monuments was not built in memory of a spouse?



Manish Ratn was the next contestant chosen from the panel to play the game quiz.



Don't forget to watch Manish on Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 tomorrow. Stay tuned!



