Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Amitabh Bachchan Was Surprised With This Contestant's Struggle To The Hot Seat

Highlights Sayeeda could not make it to the first round of auditions Sayeeda said her family barely had the money to arrange for a Mumbai trip Sayeeda had dropped the idea of auditioning for the show

Tuesday's episode ofbegan with Rukmini Singh on the Hot Seat but the next contestant turned out to be the star of the show. After Rukmini Singh left the Hot Seat, Sayeeda Asma was the next one to play the game with Amitabh Bachchan. Once seated to play, Sayeeda Asma could not believe her luck and could barely describe her feelings as a dream come true experience. Her excitement did not go unnoticed by the show host, who enquired about Sayeeda's delayed audition for the show. The reason why Sayeeda couldn't come to Mumbai earlier will break your heart.Talking to Big B, Sayeeda said her family barely had the money to arrange for a trip to Mumbai. Considering the financial condition of her family, she had dropped the idea of auditioning for the show but her father came to the rescue - he managed to arrange for her travel expenses and that's how she's here. Sayeeda's story appeared to leave Big B amazed, who demanded a big round of applause for his contestant on the Hot Seat.Meanwhile, the first contestant - Rukmini Singh, a school teacher from Jammu and Kashmir - was the first contestant from the state. She left after answering the question for Rs 1.6 lakhs incorrectly and went home with prize money of Rs 10,000.#1Which of these devises is used to change the voltage of an electric current?#2Which if these Indian athletes secure the fourth place in the 400m hurdles at the Olympics, narrowly missing a bronze?#3Which if these politicians was an IANS before joining politics?#4On which of these occasions would you wish someone 'Happy New Year'?#5Deepika Padukone is playing which of these characters in a movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?Sayeeda, who is still playing the first level of the game, will continue with a fresh episode on Wednesday.