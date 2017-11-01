Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Amitabh Bachchan Had A Hearty Laugh With This Contestant KBC 9: Manish Ratn from Bihar took home Rs 80,000

A still from the show. (Image courtesy: Tumblr) New Delhi: Highlights Manish Ratn from Bihar took home Rs 80,000 Big B had a hearty laugh with Manish on the show Neha from Madhya Pradesh will continue to play in Thursday's episode Beat Pe Booty. Manish, an engineering student, crossed the pehla pdaav easily and won Rs 10,000.



Manish Ratn seemed a little nervous



Next contestant, who was lucky to be on the hot seat, was Neha Sharma from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Neha shared that with the prize money, she wanted to fulfill her parents and her brother's dream. Neha is a constable and is really proud of her profession. To accompany Neha, her sister Megha came to the game show. Neha used two lifelines before the pehla pdaav and won Rs 10,000. Neha will continue to play in tomorrow's episode.



If you're prepping for the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati , these questions might help you:



In which of these sports are players not permitted to raise their ball-hitting equipment above their shoulders?



People of which of these Asian countries cannot enjoy a sea beach picnic in their country?



Which of the following novels is based on the love story of the Prince of Naugarh and the Princess of Vijaygarh?



Kya aap sahi jwaab de paaye? Don't forget to watch Neha in tomorrow's Kaun Banega Crorepati episode.



