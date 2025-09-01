<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Indore-Based Contestant Says He Has Never Had A Girlfriend. Big B's Reaction

Kaun Banega Crorepati's 17th season has been going on in full swing, intriguing viewers with amazing facts and personal stories of the contestants. On its latest episode, the quiz-based reality show, hosted by quiz master Amitabh Bachchan, welcomed Aditya Joshi from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to the hot seat.

Recently, in the promo video dropped by the makers on Instagram, Aditya Joshi was seen having a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant told Big B that his sense of style is heavily inspired by the Bollywood megastar.

When Amitabh Bachchan said, "Manyavar, ek baat bataye, yeh joh kapda aapne pehna hai na, bohot his sundar lag raha hai…(Gentleman, tell me one thing, this outfit you are wearing looks great on you)", Aditya Joshi revealed, "Ek ek look aap se inspired hai hai sir. (Every look is inspired by you, Sir.)”

To this, Big B added, “Line lagne wali hai aapke ghar ke bahar (People will queue up outside your house).” However, Aditya Joshi shared that to date, he has not been able to impress any girl.

He said, "Meri aaj tak koi mahila mitra rahi nahi hai. Koi bhi call karta hai, baat karta hu toh inke kaan khade ho jaate hai ekdum se. Agar ek ghante se zyaada baat chale toh woh aake bolte hai, kiske saath baat chal rahi hai (I didn't have any female friends. If anyone calls, my parents are all ears. If the call goes on for more than an hour, they come and enquire who I am talking to).”

When Amitabh Bachchan asked, “Ek ghanta ladki se baat karte rehte hai? (You talk to a girl for an hour on the phone?)” Aditya replied, “Kaam agar ho toh (Only if there's some work).”

After this, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Yaani woh kaam ke liye hai phone karti hai aapko. Sir, yeh galat hai (That means they only call you for work? Sir, that's wrong.)”

“Haa, sir. Bhai material zyaada ban gaya hu main (Yes, sir, I seem to have become more of a brother material)," admitted Aditya Joshi.

KBC 17 premiered on August 11.

