<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Bihar Contestant Fails To Answer This Rs 50 Lakh Question About Red Fort

Amitabh Bachchan has returned as everyone's favourite quiz master in season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The reality show, which premiered on August 11, continues to inspire and entertain audiences across the country. It not only informs viewers about general knowledge but also shares the stories and struggles of contestants, while offering plenty of fun moments too.

In the August 27 episode, viewers were eager to see whether Mithilesh, a participant from a small village in Bihar called Nawada, could win the Rs 50 lakh prize. He bagged the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger First round.

The question was: "The architect credited with designing Delhi's Red Fort has the name of a city in his own name. Which city is it?"

The options were: "A. Istanbul B. Herat C. Lahore D. Mashhad"

The correct answer is Lahore. It was Ustad Ahmad Lahori who is credited with designing the iconic Red Fort of the national capital. His surname carries the word Lahore, as he belonged to the city itself. Ustad Ahmad Lahori, a prominent 17th-century Mughal architect, also served as the chief architect of the Taj Mahal.

Unfortunately, Mithilesh could not answer the Rs 50 lakh question and had to quit the show with Rs 25 lakh. Before leaving the game, Amitabh Bachchan asked him to pick an answer randomly. Surprisingly, Mithilesh chose the right answer – Lahore.

During a candid interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, Mithilesh opened up about his personal struggles. He revealed that after his parents' death, he was the one who took responsibility for his younger brother.

Mithilesh shared, "Mera bhai kehta hai mera bhi birthday manaiye, English medium school mei jana hai padhne ke liye, cycle ki zidd karta hai. Paise nahi hone ke karan sir mei… (My brother says, 'Celebrate my birthday too, I want to study in an English-medium school, and insist on buying a bicycle.' Because of not having money, sir, I… )"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on weekdays on Sony TV. It can also be streamed on SonyLIV.