<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd Birthday Special Episode To Feature Javed Akhtar-Farhan Akhtar

Amitabh Bachchan is turning 83 on October 11, 2025. Instead of just a private get-together at home, the megastar will also spend the day hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The quiz show team has planned a small surprise for him by inviting guests who share a close bond with him. This time, it is none other than father-son duo Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.

The two were recently spotted arriving at the KBC set. Both interacted with the paparazzi before heading in. Farhan was dressed in a sharp grey suit paired with a plain white T-shirt, while Javed kept it classic with a red kurta and black pants.

In a video posted by IWMBuzz on Instagram, photographers asked Farhan if he had a special wish for Amitabh Bachchan.

To this, the actor-director said, “Bas janamdin ki badhai dena chahenge. Hamesha unki sehat achhi rahe. Aur unki umar lambi ho. [We just want to wish him a happy birthday. May he always have good health. And may he live a long life.]”

It won't be the first time Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Back in 2022, when Big B turned 80, his wife Jaya Bachchan and their son, Abhishek Bachchan, surprised the star by joining the show.

Abhishek even shared a video on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the rehearsals leading up to the surprise.

The caption read, “It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace.”

KBC 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.

