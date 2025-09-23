<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls When Jaya Played Host On The Show - "<i>Humari Bolti Bandh Thi</i>"

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned for its 17th season on August 11. So far, the quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is captivating viewers with fun trivia, personal stories of the contestants and Big B's signature charm.

In the latest September 22 episode, Pune resident Pallavi Niphadkar took the hot seat. The contestant answered 11 questions correctly, winning Rs 7.50 lakhs. However, she got stuck on the 12th question, worth Rs 12.50 lakhs and decided to quit the game.

Pallavi Niphadkar was accompanied by her two daughters on the special Navratri episode. During a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, she admitted that sitting opposite the Bollywood megastar often makes contestants forget the answers.

To this, Amitabh Bachchan recalled the time he was in the hot seat and his wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, played the host. The megastar playfully revealed that the experience made him speechless and tongue-tied. “Humari bolti hi band thi (I was left speechless), he shared.

Meanwhile, the 12th question was, “What is the name of India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine?”

The options were “A. INS Arighat, B. INS Arihant, C. INS Aridaman, and D. INS Ariash.”

The correct answer is option A. INS Arighat.

INS Arighat is the second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine after INS Arihant, India's first indigenously developed nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN). The name Arighat has its roots in Sanskrit, with “Ari” meaning enemy and “Ghat” referring to destroyer, symbolising its role as a powerful medium to destroy any threat. INS Arighat, launched in 2017, was built under the secretive Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project. Equipped with nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, it plays a crucial role in India's nuclear defence system.

Pallavi Niphadkar revealed that she plans to use the prize money to pay the outstanding loan of Rs 50 lakhs taken by her husband to cover her hospitalisation expenses. She underwent treatments in her efforts to conceive.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.