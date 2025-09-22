<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Receives Two Helmets From Raghvendra Kumar AKA "Helmet Man of India"

Kaun Banega Crorepati, which returned for its 17th season on August 11, is more than just a quiz-based reality show. Hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, it showcases personal anecdotes and inspiring stories from the contestants.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan honoured Raghvendra Kumar, popularly known as the “Helmet Man of India”. Big B revealed that Raghvendra was invited to KBC 17's Heroes on the Floor episode and praised his contributions to society.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog post, shared, “A learning of each day is one that gives impetus to the World and the being of the human in the story of Heroes on the floor, is invited the Helmet Man. A selfless human who contributes without any personal gain, the need for the bike riders to comply with the rules of traffic in society and for all to be in compliance and ensure personal safety to wear helmets.”

The quizmaster then introduced Raghvendra Kumar, aka the Helmet Man, who “voluntarily gives out helmets to bike riders for protection.” As per Amitabh Bachchan, his gesture reflected “pure unselfish sacrifice for the good of others.”

Big B's concluding words were, “He presented me with 2 helmets, which I shall distribute to the bike helmet needy and a promise that I shall give out to them that I encounter about my place, similar. BE SAFE, BE SECURE for unintended neglect can bring unwanted grief. Love and more.”

KBC 17 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.