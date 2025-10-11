<i>KBC 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Wife Jaya, "What Happened Next, I'm Not Going To Say"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping viewers engaged. In one of the latest episodes, two special guests from the Bollywood film industry graced the hot seat.

Legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar and his son, actor-director Farhan Akhtar, took the KBC stage. The father-son duo engaged in a candid and heartfelt conversation with Amitabh Bachchan.

During the show, a woman from the audience asked Big B about his love story with Jaya Bachchan. She said, “It is heard that your love story with Jaya ji began on the sets of Zanjeer and soon after, you two got married. Is it true?”

To this, Amitabh Bachchan smiled and teased, “This is a parivarik (family) show and let it be like that. But since you asked, let me clear the air — you are absolutely wrong.”

Answering the question, the Bollywood megastar shared an interesting anecdote.

Big B said, “Jaya and I were cast for Guddi. I had also shot for 10–12 days. But Hrishikesh da thought I would not be a good choice since my film Anand was releasing, and I might not suit the role. Hence, they got Dharmendra. But Jaya and I met there first — and what happened next, I am not going to say.”

Guddi, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, was released in 1971.

Coming back to KBC 17, Amitabh Bachchan also recalled another amusing incident from the film sets of the 1972 drama Raaste Ka Patthar, in which Javed Akhtar was also involved.

Big B shared, “I was shooting for a film in Madh Island, Raaste Ka Patthar. I remember Javed sahab (sir) tried to climb a tree while trying to sing the song. I thought you should be in Zanjeer.”

Raaste Ka Patthar was directed by Mukul Dutt.