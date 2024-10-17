Advertisement

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Grandson Agastya Used His Name To Get Free Meals In New York

Agastya tasted a dish called "Amitabh Bachchan" while studying in New York

<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Grandson Agastya Used His Name To Get Free Meals In New York
Image Instgrammed by Agastya Nandafanpage. (courtesy: AgastyaNanda)
New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan infuses doses of spark and fun into each episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati with his anecdotes. In an upcoming episode of the show, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan will appear on the hot seats to promote their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. During the conversation, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how Agastya used to get free food using his name. While studying in New York, Agastya used to visit a nearby Indian restaurant and he noticed a dish named "Amitabh Bachchan." After eating it, he told the staff over there, "You know, he's my grandfather." When the staff expressed disbelief, he showed them a photo on phone. As a result, he started receiving free meals for two years since then. Having heard the story, Kartik Aaryan added, "Sir, whenever I go to eat at Juhu, they continue to charge me full price."

Earlier, the legend shared a picture from the first day shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on his Instagram. Sharing the picture on X, he wrote, "Yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on." Big B added in his blog, "And the timing is ahead of its time so there is a pleasant feel to the DAY .. my greetings a bit early... The first day of the 16th season of KBC .. and the nerves and the apprehension and the tensions of the changes and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak."

Amitabh Bachchan has been the host of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season. The third season was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

