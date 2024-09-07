<i>KBC 16</i>: Manu Bhaker Says Nobody Does Romantic Films Like Shah Rukh Khan. Amitabh Bachchan's LOL Reply

Paris Olympics 2024 medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat recently made an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, where they attended the special episode titled Jeet Ka Jashn. While playing the game, the champions shared candid conversations with the show's host Amitabh Bachchan. In a promo shared by the makers on Instagram, the title track of Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Toh Pagal Hai was played. She was asked, “Which actor is in this film?” To which Manu replied, “When it comes to love and romance, it has to be Shah Rukh Khan.” While reacting to her answer, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Aisa hai Devi Ji ki humne bhi bohot pyar mohabbat kiya hua hai filmo me (Madam, I have also done enough love and romance in my movies).” Big B's witty reply made everyone laugh as Manu said, “Aapka naam nahi tha Sir (Sir your name was not there in the question).”

See the video here:

In another promo video, Manu Bhaker can be seen expressing her sincere gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan. She showed her appreciation for the acting legend by reciting one of his most famous dialogues from the 2000 movie Mohabbatein.

In the video, Manu asks Big B's permission to narrate his dialogue. Amitabh Bachchan responds, "If it's something good, then go ahead." Then, Manu Bhaker said, "Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushasan, humare iss gurukul ke teen stambh hai,[Tradition, Prestige, and Discipline are the three pillars of our institution. Based on these, we can predict your future].”

Manu Bhaker made history at Paris 2024 by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single Olympic Games since Independence.

Meanwhile, KBC, which started premiering on Sony TV in 2000, has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan ever since. Except for the one time he was replaced with Shah Rukh Khan for the third season of the show. The show's Season 16 debuted on Sony TV last month.