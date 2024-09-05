Advertisement

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: The One Where Manu Bhaker Recreates Amitabh Bachchan's Mohabbatein Dialogue

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat on the show

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: The One Where Manu Bhaker Recreates Amitabh Bachchan's <i>Mohabbatein</i> Dialogue
Manu Bhaker in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. (Image courtesy: Sony LIV)
New Delhi:

Look who just checked into the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16? None other than Manu Bhaker, who won two medals, and wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Promo video from the episode were shared by Sony TV's official Instagram handle. In one of the clips, Manu Bhaker is seen saying Big B's evergreen dialogue from Mohabbatein."Maine aapka vo yaad kiya tha matlab bahut pehle jab maine picture dekhi thi. Toh mai bolu? (I remembered that about you a long time ago when I saw the film. Should I say it?)," Manu Bhaker asked Big B. The film veteran replied, "Acchi baat hogi toh bol dijiyega (If it's a good thing, please say it)."

The dialogue was, "Parampara, pratishtha aur anushasan humare iss gurukul ke teen stambh hai. In teeno ke adhaar par hum tumhare aane wala kal bata sakte hai.""Ye humari film ka dialogue tha (This was a dialogue from my film)," said Amitabh Bachchan.

The topic of discussions veered from food, diet, movies and more. Manu Bhaker also gave Amitabh Bachchan some breathing tips. Talking about the techniques, Manu Bhaker said, "At the start, having a strong foundation is crucial, and that applies to everything. Many people think shooting is simple - just pick up the pistol and aim, but it's much more complex than that. During a match, our heart rate accelerates, and we must remain composed, even if we're feeling anxious."

Amitabh Bachchan, our favourite quizmaster, has hosted all seasons of the show since its inception except the third. For the third season in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into Big B's shoes.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Amitabh Bachchan, Manu Bhaker, Aman Sehrawat
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Celeb Roll Call At Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae Screening: Suhana Khan, Sara-Ibrahim Ali Khan And Others
<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: The One Where Manu Bhaker Recreates Amitabh Bachchan's <i>Mohabbatein</i> Dialogue
Anushka Sharma's Big Comment: "Virat Kohli And I Aren't Perfect Parents"
Next Article
Anushka Sharma's Big Comment: "Virat Kohli And I Aren't Perfect Parents"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com