<i>KBC 16</i>: Manu Bhaker And Aman Sehrawat's "Unique Fair Of Laughter And Knowledge" With Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, featured two Indian Olympic medallists — Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat – on Thursday (September 5). The special episode was titled Jeet Ka Jashn. Manu Bhaker has shared her experience by dropping a picture on Instagram. The photo shows Manu sharing the stage with Amitabh Bachchan and her fellow Olympian Aman Sehrawat. Dressed in a saree, she proudly flaunted her medal. Aman also displayed a similar pose with Big B in the middle. The three of them smiled beamingly at the camera. “Unique fair of laughter and knowledge with Aman and Amit Sir on KBC show,” read her caption. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals in shooting and wrestler Aman Sehrawat bagged a bronze medal.

Manu Bhaker is an Amitabh Bachchan fan. How do we know? Well, ICYMI: She recited the megastar's iconic dialogue from his film Mohabbatein on Kaun Banega Crorepati. A promo video from the episode was shared by Sony TV's official Instagram handle. In the clip, Manu can be heard telling Amitabh Bachchan, “Maine aapka vo yaad kiya tha matlab bahut pehle jab maine picture dekhi thi. Toh mai bolu? [I remembered that about you a long time ago when I saw the film. Should I say it?]” In reply, the veteran star says, “Acchi baat hogi toh bol dijiyega [If it's a good thing, please say it]."

Manu Bhaker recited the dialogue with pitch-perfect delivery. She said, “Parampara, pratishtha aur anushasan humare iss gurukul ke teen stambh hai. In teeno ke adhaar par hum tumhare aane wala kal bata sakte hai."

“Ye humari film ka dialogue tha [This was a dialogue from my film]," recalled Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at the video below:

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has been our favourite quizmaster for all the seasons except for the third one. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan slipped into Big B's shoes for the third segment in 2007.