Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 2 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shout Out To COVID-19 Warriors

In tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan hosted two contestants. The episode began with Monday's roll-over contestant, Sonu Kumar Gupta, a service technician from Uttar Pradesh. During the course of the show, Amitabh Bachchan and Sonu talked about the latter's struggle. Big B even gave him a nickname - "Jalpurush." Sonu quit the game after winning Rs 12, 50,000. The second contestant to make it to the hotseat was Jai Kurukshetra, from Mumbai (Maharashtra). He revealed that he lost his job during the pandemic. Jai managed to win Rs 40,000 in tonight's episode. He will continue to play in Wednesday's episode. Amitabh Bachchan also revealed that all the audio visual messages showcasing the stories of the contestants, were shot on their own, keeping into consideration the social distancing norms.

Jai Kurukshetra began the game by congratulating the show's host Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year and managed to overcome it. He called Big B an "inspiration." Big B, full of gratitude, added that he was merely a patient and that the real heroes were the doctors, nurses, and the workers, who stood by him and treated him.

Some of the questions asked in tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 were:

Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and the island of Diu were under which colonial European power?

'Agni Ki Udan' is the Hindi translation of which personality's autobiography?

Shakes, mocktails, smoothies are all types of what?

Which of the following types of institutes has posts like Kulpati and Upkulpati?

According to the Mahabharata, who was the incarnation of Chandra Dev's son, who was sent to the Earth only for 16 years?

