Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 9 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Broke Dahi Handi With Head For This Film

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights The first contestant went home with prize money of Rs 50 lakh Big B said "Well played" to the contestant Deepika Sharma won the second round of Fastest Finger First

Amitabh Bachchan began Thursday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 with the contestant from the previous episode named Ranjit Kumar from Bhopal. When Ranjit Kumar told Big B that he only gets two leaves for the whole year to visit his home, Amitabh Bachchan said because of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranjit is now finally able to spend quality time with his wife. Mr. Kumar, who is an electrician by profession, successfully crossed the first level of the quiz and won Rs. 10,000. Over a question related to Janmashtami, Amitabh Bachchan revealed he got stitches on his head while shooting a song sequence for his film Khud-Daar, in which he had to break the dahi handi with his head, not hands.

Ranjit Kumar quit the game later at 14th question and took home prize money of Rs. 50 lakh. The next contestant on the show was Deepika Sharma from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, who played till the 5th question with one lifeline and will continue playing on the next episode.

Thursday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati had questions ranging from entertainment to general affairs and mythology. Here are some of them:

Which animal is known for crowing during the sunrise?

What does "30" indicate in the educational programme "Super 30," run by mathematician Anand Kumar?

Which of these diseases is also known as "chamki bukhar"?

The states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya were all once part of which larger state?

According to the Ramayana, who ruled the kingdom of Kishkindha when lord Ram arrived there?

How many could you answer? Tell us in the comments below. The tenth episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 will air on Sony from 9 pm to 10:30 pm on Friday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.