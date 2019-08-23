Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Episode 5 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes This Season's First 'Karamveer' Contestant

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from KBC 11. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Highlights Sindhutai Sapakal was this season's first Karamveer contestant Sindhutai Sapakal won Rs 6,40,000 Sindhutai Sapakal was accompanied by her daughter Mamata Sapakal

The fifth episode of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11witnessed two guests playing with show's host Amitabh Bachchan. The first occupant of the hot seat was the roll-over contestant Noopur Chauhan, who went home with a prize money of Rs 12,50,000 and the other contestant to make it to the host seat was this season's first 'KBC Karamveer' contestant and social activist Sindhutai Sapakal, who was accompanied by her daughter Mamata Sapakal. The mother-daughter duo managed to garner a whopping sum of Rs 6,40,000.

As a part of this season's Karamveer episodes, which will air on every Friday, Amitabh Bachchan will host people who contribute towards the society in different ways. In tonight's episode, he welcomed social activist Sindhutai Sapakal, who is a mother to over 1200 orphans. She took helpless children who had no one else in the world and gave them a nurturing home and support. During the course of the show, Sindhutai Sapakal took the audience's help in order to answer the question that she wasn't quite sure about.

Some of the questions asked in tonight's episode were:

What is the chemical name for common table salt?

For playing the younger version of which personality did Zaira Wasim win a National Award for the Best Supporting Actress?

Which poet described the Taj Mahal as "a solitary tear suspended on the cheek of time?

Which music instrument consists of two parts - daayan and baayan?

