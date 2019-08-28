Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 8 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Continues The Game And Shares Stories

Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan was disappointed after Hemant's game ended There were several LOL moments in the episode, courtesy Raj Rani Bhalla Rajrani Bhalla quit the game after winning Rs 6,40,000

Hemant Goyal, the contestant from Tuesday night's episode, continued playing Kaun Banega Crorepati with host Amitabh Bachchan and he continued to impress the actor with his simplicity. When Hemant told Amitabh Bachchan about not having money to spend on luxurious things during his childhood, Big B told him that many people share his story, including him. Amitabh Bachchan told Hemant that as a student he wanted to take part in his school cricket team but he couldn't because he couldn't arrange for Rs 2 as fees. Hemant Goyal's game ended with Rs 3,20,000.

Raj Rani Bhalla became the next contestant seated on the hot seat - as per Mr Bachchan, Rajrani Bhalla was the fastest in the 'fastest finger first round' in the current season. Unlike Hemnat Goyal, Raj Rani Bhalla ensured the episode had several ROFL moments with her funny personal stories - of how she met her husband, etc - and sense of humour. Mr Bachchan and the audience couldn't stop laughing after Raj Rani Bhalla won the question for Rs 6,40,000 by fluke. She quit the game after this question.

Before the end of the episode, Ranjit Kumar from Bhopal was selected as the next contestant for the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan for nearly 19 years now. Contestants are asked questions from various fields, including sports, cinema, politics, mythology and general affairs.

Here are a few questions asked in tonight's episode:

# This actor-turned-politician was elected from which constituency to the Lok Sabha in 2019 elections?

# Launched in February 2019 by the Indian Railways, Train 18 was renamed as?

# By winning the tournament in 2019, which team won the FIFA women's world cup for a record fourth time?

# Which if these cities is the capital if a BIMSTEC country?

Watch the space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

