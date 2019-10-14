Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 41 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Was Moved By This Contestant's Love Story

Big B in a still from Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (Image courtesy: SonyTV)

In tonight's episode of the the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Nimita Raut from Thane, Maharashtra as the first contestant on the host seat. Ms Namita, an IIT and BHU alumnus, a former engineer, currently teaches English and Maths to government school students. She decided to quit the game after the 13th question and she went home with a prize money of Rs 12, 50,000. Ms Raut not only impressed Big B with her academic qualifications, she also brought a smile to his face when she shared her love story. She told Big B that she met her husband during her college days. When Big B asked her about how she knew about his husband "being the one," she said that after spending quality time at a vacation together, she realised that she wanted to spend her life with him.

In another segment of the show, when Mr Bachchan asked her what she wishes to do with the money that she earns, she said that she wishes to open a study center for the students that come from the less-privileged strata of the society. During the course of the show, Ms Raut talked about her experiences in IIT and BHU and how she was opposed by the society for choosing an unconventional career path as she was the only woman in her department.

Sports writer and journalist Ayaz Memon, who was the expert for tonight's episode, helped Ms Namita give the right answer for the 12th question and helped her win Rs 12,50,000.

Akhilesh Kumar Ambesh from Hathras, UP was the second contestant to be hosted by Big B on Monday's episode. He earned Rs 2000. He will continue playing the game with him in Tuesday's episode.

Here are the questions that Big B asked the contestants in tonight's episode:

Which of these is a name of an airline and also a colour?

Which is the largest tropical rainforest in the world?

In the Mahabharata, who among these is known as 'Yagyaseni?'

Which gas forms about 78% of the Earth's atmosphere?

Since its inception, in which category has been the Nobel Prize been awarded every year?

