Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 39 Written Update: This Contestant Couldn't Stop Crying After Meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Tonight's episode of TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 began with a new contestant on the hot seat. The first contestant to make it to the hot seat was Dr Surbhi Gunjan Dubey, a teacher from Jamnagar (Gujarat). Surbhi, who answered the Fastest Finger First question in the least time, was overwhelmed when the show's host Amitabh Bachchan called out her name. An overtly emotional Surbhi couldn't help but cry after meeting Mr Bachchan. After a few minutes, Big B comforted her and explained the rules and regulations of the game. During the episode, Big B also interacted with Surbhi's husband Gunjan Kumar Dubey, who had accompanied her to the show. Surbhi used all her lifelines and after giving the wrong answer to a question, she went home with Rs 3,20,000.

The second contestant hosted by Mr Bachchan in Thursday's episode was Sunny Prajapati from Mumbai. He will continue playing in tomorrow's episode.

Richa Anirudh was the expert for tonight's episode. She helped the contestants who resorted to the 'Ask The Expert' helpline. Here's a list of some of the questions asked in tonight's episode of KBC 11:

Flats and heels are the variants of which of these?

Which colour is mixed with red in equal parts to obtain the colour pink?

Which of these is not a part of the "marketing mix" or the 4 Ps of Marketing?

Which of these fibers is obtained from the stem of a plant?

