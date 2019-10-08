Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 37 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals An Interesting Story Behind His Name

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. (Image courtesy: tumblr)

Amitabh Bachchan continued the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati with last episode's contestant Shailesh Bansal on Tuesday. However, before starting the game, he talked about the relevance of Dussehra and the story behind it. Mr Bansal, who played till Rs 80,000 in last episode, used two lifelines for a single question in tonight's episode, thus exhausting all of his lifelines. In-between the quiz, Amitabh Bachchan revealed an interesting story behind his naming ceremony by renowned poet Sumitra Nandan Pant. He said during Quit India Movement in 1942 (his birth year), people used to organize rallies. His mother Teji Bachchan, who was eight-month pregnant at that time, joined one of the rallies. Unable to find her at the house, the family members got worried and searched for her at the rally. When they brought her back, one of Harivansh Rai Bachchan's friends joked about Teji Bachchan's patriotism and said that the baby (Amitabh Bachchan) should be named Inquilab.

He added that later his father's close friend Sumitra Nandan Pant, who visited the family on the same day Big B was born, came up with the name Amitabh. Shailesh Bansal played the game really well and went home with prize money of Rs 6,40,000. Taking the game ahead, Big B asked the remaining contestants a Fastest Fingers First question. Deepjyoti from Jharkhand made it to the hotseat this time. Amitabh Bachchan praised Deepjyoti for answering the question in just 3.30 seconds. Deepjyoti shared how her father left them because of business loss and how her family dealt with her brother's death, which left Big B speechless. He was all praise for Deepjyoti's courage.

Meanwhile, take a look at a list of the few questions asked by Big B in tonight's episode:

#Chennai Spartans defeated Calicut Heroes in the final match to win the first edition of which sports league in 2019?

# A term used by the World Trade Organisation, what does MFN stand for?

#Who started his career as a music composer in films as Sharmaji of the duo Sharmaji-Vermaji?

#Compete this idiom about being very talkative, "____ ki tarah jabaan chalana.

Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

