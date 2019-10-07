Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 36 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Received A Special Gift From This Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Big B in a still from the show. (Image courtesy: srbachchan )

Amitabh Bachchan began a new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 by sending out Navratri greetings to his fans and the audience. In tonight's episode, Deepak Vishwakarma, an IT consultant from Devas, Madhya Pradesh, was the first contestant to make it to the hot seat. He was the only contestant to give the right answer in the Fastest Finger First round. During the show, Deepak talked about his love for painting and art and after clearing the first level of the competition, he gifted a special painting to the show's host. He used all the lifelines during the game and decide to quit the game. He went home with a whopping amount of Rs 1,60,000.

Deepak Vishwakarma, who used the 'flip the question' lifeline during the game, picked the topic religion, culture and mythology from an extensive list of subjects. He even used the Ask The Expert lifeline during the game. Social engineer Colonel Vembu Shankar was the expert for tonight's episode.

Shailesh Bansal, a senior chemical engineer from Gurugram (Haryana) was the second contestant who played the game with Mr Bachchan on Monday's episode. He earned Rs 80,000. He will continue playing in tomorrow's episode. During the show, Shailesh spoke about his love for films, which impressed Big B big time. The 76-year-old actor was also amused when he learnt what a pre-wedding shoot is.

Here's a list of the questions that were asked in tonight's episode:

Which of these sweets is not a single item but has two separate components?

If there are four aces in a standard pack of card, how many kings are there?

Which deity's daughter-in-law are Riddhi and Siddhi?

