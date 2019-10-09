Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 38 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Is Double Impressed With This Contestant

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. (Image courtesy: tumblr)

Highlights Deepjyoti won Rs 25,00,000 on the show Amitabh Bachchan continued the game with Madhuri Ramesh Asati He shared stories about his morning walk sessions with his father

Wednesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 started on an emotional note, when Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to all the mothers for supporting their children selflessly throughout their lives. He later asked Tuesday's episode's contestant Deepjyoti to teach him how to use Abacus. However, he couldn't understand the concept of Abacus very well. Following this, Big B revealed how "dangerous" his morning walks with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to be, where he would ask Big B multiplications. Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious story left the audience in splits. Big B then continued the game with Deepjyoti, who played till Rs 12,50,000 in last episode. Her style of playing the quiz left Amitabh Bachchan double impressed.

Unable to answer the 14th question, Deepjyoti quit the game and went home with prize money of Rs 25,00,000. Taking the game ahead, Amitabh Bachchan asked the remaining contestants a Fastest Fingers First question and Madhuri Ramesh Asati from Maharashtra won the round this time. Amitabh Bachchan then introduced special expert Richa Anirudh on the show. Madhuri shared the inspiring story of her life with Big B and the audience, following which, Amitabh Bachchan continued the game with her. Madhuri played really well till 13th question in tonight's episode.

Meanwhile, here's a look at some of the questions from tonigh's episode. How many of them could you answer? Tell us in the comments below.

#Who was the first Indian director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, brainchild of Jamshetji Nusserwanji Tata?

#Where would you find the details of withdrawal and deposit of money from your bank account?

#Which city will host the 2024 Summer Olympics Games?

Amitabh Bachchan will continue to play with Madhuri Ramesh Asati on Thursday's episode.

