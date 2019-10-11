Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 40 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes 'Karamveers' Deepa Malik And Manasi Joshi On The Show

Big B with Deepa Malik on the sets of KBC 11. (Image courtesy: SonyTV )

Highlights Big B celebrated his birthday in tonight's episode The Karamveer contestants went home with a prize of Rs 12,50,000 Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his two sons gave a special surprise

Amitabh Bachchan began Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 with yesterday's roll over contestant Sunny Prajapati from Mumbai, who decided to quit the game and went home with a prize money of Rs 12, 50,000. Mr Bachchan, who turned 77-years-old on Friday, had many surprises in store for him. Sunny wished the actor by singing Happy Birthday for him and the audience followed suit. That's not it, music maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his two sons brought in a melodious surprise for the show's host Big B.

Join a melodious, wonderful celebration of our amazing host Amitabh Bachchan's birthday on #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan@SrBachchan@AAKSarodpic.twitter.com/AqRo0R6gN9 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 11, 2019

The most jubilant and joyous of celebrations will be underway tonight! Watch Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebration in #KBC11 style, at 9 PM. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan@SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/ciucY4FiZB — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 11, 2019

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day and as a part of the Karamveer episode, Big B welcomed two special guests - Paralympian Deepa Malik and the Para-Badminton World Champion Manasi Girishchandra Joshi. Deepa Malik, is the first woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games. She is also the first Indian woman to win 3 consecutive Asian Para Games. Manasi Joshi won Women's singles Gold in the Para-Badminton World Champion.

In another segment of the show, badminton player and Manasi's coach Pullela Gopichand also shared a special message for her. He signed off his video with a birthday wish for Big B. Manasi Joshi and Deepa Malik collaboratively won Rs 12,50,000 in tonight's episode.

Which film marked the acting debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday?

What does the first A in scientist and former President APJ Abdul Kalam's name stand for?

