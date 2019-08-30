Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 10 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Makes A TikTok Video With This Contestant

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Friday's episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 began with contestant Deepika Sharma from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, who is a teacher by profession. Deepika Sharma impressed Amitabh Bachchan at the very beginning with her sheer confidence and her cheerful nature. Big B asked Mrs Sharma about TikTok and how she keeps herself busy with it. On this, Deepika Sharma replied that she likes to make TikTok videos and if she will win, she will make one with Amitabh Bachchan also. Taking the game ahead, Mrs. Sharma exhausted her all lifelines and played the quiz successfully till the 12th question. She took home prize money of Rs. 6, 40,000. Before leaving, Deepika requested Amitabh Bachchan to make a TikTok video with her and the duo lip-synched to Big B's famous song Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain from his 1982 film Khud- Daar.

As part of Friday's special Karamvir show, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed personnel of National Disaster Response Force on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Satya Narayan Pradhan, director general of NDRF, shed some light on the role of NDRF personnel and said that there is no other force like NDRF in the world. He informed that over 195 personnel had been deployed to combat the flood situation that has struck multiple states of the country. Satya Pradhan also talked about how the NDRF team systematically managed everything during cyclone Fani in Odisha in May this year.

Later, Commandant Pradeep Kumar Srivastava joined Satya Narayan Pradhan on the hotseat to play Kaun Banega Crorepati. Mr. Srivastava told Big B about the Kedarnath disaster and how the NDRF personnel lost their lives in a helicopter crash while trying to save others. Amitabh Bachchan couldn't help but salute to the NDRF team members, who gave up their lives saving people from the Kedarnath floods.

Taking the game ahead, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Commandant Anupam Srivastava to join Mr. Pradhan on the hotseat. Anupam Srivastava shared the incident, where Mahalaxmi Express train was stranded near Vangani in Thane district due to flooding on tracks following heavy rains. He said NDRF team helped in rescuing all the passengers. Mr. Pradhan and Mr. Srivastava played well and won Rs. 25 lakh on the show. Satya Pradhan said he will contribute the prize money to Bharat Ke Veer, a fund-raising initiative by the government for paramilitary forces.

