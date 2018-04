Katrina Kaif's Wax Statue Looks Like Elli AvrRam: Twitter's Unimpressed Verdict

Highlights "Looks like Elli AvrRam posed for it," read a tweet "That's Elli for sure," another user posted This is Katrina Kaif's third wax statue

Meet the Stunning Katrina Kaif here at @nycwax today! Did you know Miss Kaif is a triple threat! Actress, model and philanthropist! She is involved in her mother's charity, The Relief Projects India! https://t.co/oQKTOPzUNU#MTBollywoodBashpic.twitter.com/e3HVEJSnA0 — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) April 16, 2018

Same here... That's elli for sure. — Nierro (@BitchMeetsWitch) April 17, 2018

Wow @ElliAvrRam you got waxed at Tussauds! — Faran Shakeel (@Faranshakeels) April 17, 2018

No #KatrinaKaif 's wax statue does not look like her. The statue actually has an expression — Heer (@m_hiral) April 17, 2018

Following the success of her London statue, Katrina Kaif has got a second Madame Tussauds statue in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/EclZK55koB — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) October 24, 2017

Girls A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 16, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Farm girls A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 14, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

"Katrina Kaif just got a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, but looks like Elli AvrRam posed for it," read a tweet, posted after theactress' wax figure was unveiled over the weekend at the Madame Tussauds in New York. In the pictures which were shared by Madame Tussauds' Twitter account, Katrina's wax figure can be seen striking a pose in a golden sequenced. Twitter users think that Katrina looks like formercontestant Elli AvrRam while others mocked at her 'expressions.' "That's Elli for sure" and "no, Katrina Kaif's wax statue does not look like her. The statue actually has an expression" are some of the tweets posted.Here's how Katrina Kaif's wax statue at Madame Tussauds New York.Read the Twitter reactions here.This is Katrina Kaif 's third wax statue. Her first wax figure was unveiled in London and the second in New Delhi. In New York's Madame Tussauds, Katrina's wax statue has been placed next to superstar Amitabh Bachchan.Katrina's wax statue in London also wears a glitter(just like the one in New York). She had gone to London to unveil it in 2015. Beside, Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds New York. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying a break with her sisters . She is reportedly in London.Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan's 2017 blockbuster filmand her next release is Shah Rukh Khan's, also starring Anushka Sharma.