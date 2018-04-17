Katrina Kaif's Wax Statue Looks Like Elli AvrRam: Twitter's Unimpressed Verdict

Highlights
- "Looks like Elli AvrRam posed for it," read a tweet
- "That's Elli for sure," another user posted
- This is Katrina Kaif's third wax statue
Here's how Katrina Kaif's wax statue at Madame Tussauds New York.
Meet the Stunning Katrina Kaif here at @nycwax today! Did you know Miss Kaif is a triple threat! Actress, model and philanthropist! She is involved in her mother's charity, The Relief Projects India! https://t.co/oQKTOPzUNU#MTBollywoodBashpic.twitter.com/e3HVEJSnA0— Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) April 16, 2018
Read the Twitter reactions here.
Same here... That's elli for sure.— Nierro (@BitchMeetsWitch) April 17, 2018
Wow @ElliAvrRam you got waxed at Tussauds!— Faran Shakeel (@Faranshakeels) April 17, 2018
No #KatrinaKaif 's wax statue does not look like her. The statue actually has an expression— Heer (@m_hiral) April 17, 2018
This is Katrina Kaif's third wax statue. Her first wax figure was unveiled in London and the second in New Delhi. In New York's Madame Tussauds, Katrina's wax statue has been placed next to superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Stardom Awaits at @nycwax ! Meet some of India's most ICONIC STARS today! #MTCelebratesBollywood#MTCelebratesIndia#MTBollywoodBash#nycwax#famousfun#whatthefun@Metro_UShttps://t.co/9UJFeZin9ipic.twitter.com/et4OSrRges— Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) April 11, 2018
Katrina's wax statue in London also wears a glitter lehenga (just like the one in New York). She had gone to London to unveil it in 2015. Beside, Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds New York.
Following the success of her London statue, Katrina Kaif has got a second Madame Tussauds statue in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/EclZK55koB— Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) October 24, 2017
Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan's 2017 blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai and her next release is Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma.