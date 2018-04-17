Katrina Kaif's Wax Statue Looks Like Elli AvrRam: Twitter's Unimpressed Verdict

Katrina Kaif's wax statue at Madame Tussauds New York was unveiled over the weekend

Updated: April 17, 2018 14:09 IST
Katrina Kaif's wax statue at Madame Tussauds New York (Image courtesy: KatrinaKaifFB)

  1. "Looks like Elli AvrRam posed for it," read a tweet
  2. "That's Elli for sure," another user posted
  3. This is Katrina Kaif's third wax statue
"Katrina Kaif just got a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, but looks like Elli AvrRam posed for it," read a tweet, posted after the Tiger Zinda Hai actress' wax figure was unveiled over the weekend at the Madame Tussauds in New York. In the pictures which were shared by Madame Tussauds' Twitter account, Katrina's wax figure can be seen striking a pose in a golden sequenced lehenga. Twitter users think that Katrina looks like former Bigg Boss contestant Elli AvrRam while others mocked at her 'expressions.' "That's Elli for sure" and "no, Katrina Kaif's wax statue does not look like her. The statue actually has an expression" are some of the tweets posted.

Here's how Katrina Kaif's wax statue at Madame Tussauds New York.
 

Read the Twitter reactions here.
 
 
 

This is Katrina Kaif's third wax statue. Her first wax figure was unveiled in London and the second in New Delhi. In New York's Madame Tussauds, Katrina's wax statue has been placed next to superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
 

Katrina's wax statue in London also wears a glitter lehenga (just like the one in New York). She had gone to London to unveil it in 2015. Beside, Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds New York.
 

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying a break with her sisters. She is reportedly in London.
 
 

Girls

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


 
 

Farm girls

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan's 2017 blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai and her next release is Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma.
 

