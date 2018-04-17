Katrina Kaif's Wax Statue Looks Like Elli AvrRam: Twitter's Unimpressed Verdict

Katrina Kaif's wax statue at Madame Tussauds New York (Image courtesy: KatrinaKaifFB )

Highlights "Looks like Elli AvrRam posed for it," read a tweet "That's Elli for sure," another user posted This is Katrina Kaif's third wax statue

Meet the Stunning Katrina Kaif here at @nycwax today! Did you know Miss Kaif is a triple threat! Actress, model and philanthropist! She is involved in her mother's charity, The Relief Projects India! https://t.co/oQKTOPzUNU#MTBollywoodBashpic.twitter.com/e3HVEJSnA0 — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) April 16, 2018

Same here... That's elli for sure. — Nierro (@BitchMeetsWitch) April 17, 2018

Wow @ElliAvrRam you got waxed at Tussauds! — Faran Shakeel (@Faranshakeels) April 17, 2018

No #KatrinaKaif 's wax statue does not look like her. The statue actually has an expression — Heer (@m_hiral) April 17, 2018

Following the success of her London statue, Katrina Kaif has got a second Madame Tussauds statue in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/EclZK55koB — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) October 24, 2017

