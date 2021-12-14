Katrina Kaif's Stylist Decodes How Elements Of A 'White Wedding' Were Added To Engagement Saree

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy katrinakaif)

We just can't seem to get enough of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pictures. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a Hindu ceremony on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, she also added a few elements of a white wedding to her enegagement ceremony. Katrina Kaif lived in England before stepping to Bollywood and she also decided to acknowledge her mother Suzanne Turquotte's British heritage and made it a part of her outfit. She decided to add a pink veil, a long train to her saree and a wedding bouquet. Sharing the pictures, Katrina Kaif wrote: "To love, honor and cherish."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's stylist and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania, shared the details on Katrina and Vicky's outfits. Both Katrina and Vicky wore ensembles by Sabyasachi. Anaita wrote in her post: "Dreams do come true...Sundowner... While planning the looks I really wanted something that reflected the beauty of a white wedding... Veil, trail and a bouquet of hand picked flowers. So we added these ideas to the eternal grace of a sari. Sabyasachi created this magical nude floral tulle with the most delicate flowers, that reminded me of flowers we press in our favourite romantic novels. Here's to creating magical memories." Vicky Kaushal wore a pink-gold silk embroidered Sabyasachi sherwani and matching churidars.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's go-to designer for the wedding was no different. The bride wore red and the groom wore ivory.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony. Katrina and Vicky shared photos from their haldi ceremony as well. All the outfits were designed by Sabyasachi. See the photos here:

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019.