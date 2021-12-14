'This Moment Was All Tears,' Writes Katrina Kaif's Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal

Katrina Kaaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9

They got married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

Katrina shared more pictures from her wedding

Newlywed Katrina Kaif shared picture-perfect moments from her wedding on social media. Katrina's sisters Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle walked her to the mandap. She posted pictures from that moment and wrote: "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way." In the comments section of her post, Katrina's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal wrote: "This moment was all tears." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented: "So beautiful." Katrina's sister Isabelle also dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began with a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony last week. Their wedding had a no-phone policy and had limited guests. The guests at the wedding included Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan, Vijay Krishna Acharya and his wife, actresses Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan. The star couple reportedly started dating in 2019.

Earlier this year, Sunny Kaushal opened up about meeting Katrina Kaif for the first time last year, during the release of his web show The Forgotten Army. "I've met her. When 'The Forgotten Army' was released, she was there as she's a very good friend of Kabir Khan. So, I've met her a couple of times and she's very sweet," Sunny Kaushal told ETimes.

Sunny Kaushal started his career in entertainment industry as an assistant director. He made his debut as an actor with 2016's Sunshine Music Tours And Travels. Sunny went on to star in Akshay Kumar's Gold, in which he played the role of hockey player Himmat Singh. Sunny Kaushal's next film was Bhangra Paa Le. The actor has also featured in a couple of music videos - Taaron Ke Shehar, Dil Lauta Do and Ishq Mein. He was last seen in Shiddat, opposite Radhika Madan.