Katrina Kaif Was Too 'Afraid' To Lose This Bet To Aamir Because, Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan are such Thugs (courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights Aamir once challenged Katrina to a chess duel She had to sing outside Galaxy Apartments if she lost the game Aamir said Katrina never accepted the challenge

Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have been trending all of Tuesday because of an old interview that has resurfaced on the Internet and makes a big reveal indeed. In an episode of the talk show Starry Nights 2.oh!, which originally aired in November, Aamir Khan briefly joined Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar on the show to actually spill the beans on his rapport with the 35-year-old actress. During a video call on the show, Aamir revealed he once challenged Katrina to a chess match but she never accepted it because of the condition he had given if she lost - Katrina had to sing a song outside Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan's Mumbai residence.

"Katrina was very keen to beat me in a game of chess when I said fine, let's play a game, when she said 'Please let me practise first.' So, she practised for a few months and then said, 'Ok, now I am ready'," said Aamir Khan and then shared the details of the condition he had set for her: "She said if I win, I want you to do another film with me. She said, 'What do you want if you win?' I said, 'If I win then you will go and stand below Galaxy Apartments, below Salman's house and you'll sing Dil cheez kya hai, aap meri jaan lijiye.... That was actually the bet. And Katrina was so afraid to lose the bet to me that she finally never played the game!"

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reportedly dated for four years before their rumoured split in 2009, around the time Katrina started seeing Ranbir Kapoor. Though neither Salman nor Katrina ever admitted to their rumoured romance, they were one of Bollywood's most talked-about speculated celebrity pairs. Katrina and Salman are also co-stars of films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard and Yuvvraaj.

Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan co-starred reunited on screen for the second time with Thugs Of Hindostan, which received a lukewarm response at the box office. On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Bharat, in which she co-stars with Salman Khan yet again. Bharat releases on Eid this year.